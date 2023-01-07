Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.90.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.