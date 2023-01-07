Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1-year low of $129.69 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.66.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

