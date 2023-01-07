Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,518 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
