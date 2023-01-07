Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,518 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.