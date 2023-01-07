Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Sony Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Sony Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 110,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sony Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

