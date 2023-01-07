Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $846.66 million, a PE ratio of -187.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.