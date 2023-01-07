Shentu (CTK) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00004319 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $64.39 million and $1.62 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,027,570 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

