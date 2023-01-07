Simmons Bank Buys 2,394 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.