Simmons Bank Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

TGT opened at $160.15 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

