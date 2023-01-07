Simmons Bank Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $240.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

