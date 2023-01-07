Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) President Sells $444,171.87 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE SKX opened at $44.59 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

