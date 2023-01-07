Slow Capital Inc. Has $625,000 Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

