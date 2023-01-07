Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHP stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

