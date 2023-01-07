Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $126.72 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

