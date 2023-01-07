Slow Capital Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Prologis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

