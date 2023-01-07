Songbird (SGB) Trading Up 61.7% Over Last Week

Songbird (SGB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $166.88 million and $1.62 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Songbird
Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.
