SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 6.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $34,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $11.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.13. 668,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,494. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $515.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.66.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

