SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.90) to GBX 1,664 ($20.05) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,988.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. SSE has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.