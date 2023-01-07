SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $220.80

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.80 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($2.95). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 241.90 ($2.91), with a volume of 922,881 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.49) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 320 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302 ($3.64).

SSP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -15.43.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

