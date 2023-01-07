Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.26 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Status has a total market cap of $76.26 million and $1.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040838 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018643 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234552 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01948617 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,348,499.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

