Steem Price Reaches $0.15 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Steem has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $63.38 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00450437 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020450 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.31 or 0.00916566 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00117464 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00600855 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00255854 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,921,820 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
