StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.42. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 118.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

