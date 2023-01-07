StockNews.com Downgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,715 shares of company stock worth $2,546,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,717.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 762,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 392,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $10,440,000.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

