StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
BLIN stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
