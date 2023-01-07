StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

