StockNews.com Upgrades Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) to Buy

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

KRO stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

