Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,544 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after buying an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $261.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.