Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

