Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,214.8% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 122,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

