Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.29 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $58.29 million and approximately $951,472.49 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.88 or 0.07458617 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00031951 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069284 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060306 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001150 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009289 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023541 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000232 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,843,039 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
