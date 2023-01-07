Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BOND stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $108.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44.

