STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $273.25

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.25 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.23). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.23), with a volume of 27,663 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £127.08 million and a PE ratio of 618.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.19.

In other STV Group news, insider Aki Mandhar purchased 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £6,961.55 ($8,387.41).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

