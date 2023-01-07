SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $367.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $245.79 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.75.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

