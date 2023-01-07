Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $40.91 million and $1.23 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,044,661,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,653,295,144 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

