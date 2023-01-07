Synapse Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Synapse has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $84.22 million and $1.19 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

