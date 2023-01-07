Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of INTU opened at $386.52 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $589.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.67 and a 200 day moving average of $411.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

