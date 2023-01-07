Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Up 2.4 %

STE stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,743.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average of $190.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.