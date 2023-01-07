Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 11,712 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of INFY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

