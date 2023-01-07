Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 723 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.60.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $345.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

