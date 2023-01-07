Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Sysco Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

