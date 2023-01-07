Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares in the company, valued at $377,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,514 shares in the company, valued at $377,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Cancro bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11,041.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 374,761 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 225,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 202,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

