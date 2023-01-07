Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.49. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.