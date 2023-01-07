Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Target by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 7.6% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 228,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,844,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Stock Up 3.8 %

TGT stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

