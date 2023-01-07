TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $40.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.