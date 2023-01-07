TCW Group Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Tiptree worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tiptree by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $14.69 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $363.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

