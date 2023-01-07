TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,759 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

