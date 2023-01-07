TCW Group Inc. Raises Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Civeo worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Civeo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Civeo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Civeo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Civeo

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,487.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,487.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $411.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $32.06.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.55 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.