TCW Group Inc. Sells 7,335 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of NI worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NI by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NI by 180.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NI by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $13.36 on Friday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $89.18 million during the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

