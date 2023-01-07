Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $257.93 on Friday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.27. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,660,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

