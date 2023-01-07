Tellor (TRB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $28.96 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Tellor has a market cap of $28.96 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $12.39 or 0.00073212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00431415 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.01695524 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.04 or 0.30471693 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,276 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
