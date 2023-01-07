Tenset Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $116.18 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Tenset has a market cap of $116.18 million and approximately $62,131.61 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tenset has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00431372 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.01752361 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.36 or 0.30468657 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,228,388 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

