Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.85% of Teradyne worth $217,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $167.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.